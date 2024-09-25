Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced financial assistance for the people affected by recent floods in Balasore district, according to an official statement.

Majhi visited the flood-hit areas in Balasore September 18 and held a meeting with the district administration.

After returning from the areas, he directed officers concerned to provide relief to the affected people, the statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said late Tuesday.

According to the announcement, assistance of Rs 1.20 lakh will be provided for each household whose residence was completely damaged in the flood, while Rs 6,500 has been earmarked for each partially damaged ‘pucca’ house, Rs 4,000 for partially damaged ‘Kucha’ house, Rs 8,000 for hut and Rs 3,000 for damage of cowshed.

Small and marginal farmers, who have suffered crop loss of 33 per cent and above will get an input subsidy, an assistance to compensate for the investment made in agriculture, of Rs 8,500 per hectare of land in non-irrigated areas.

Those having land in areas under assured irrigation facilities will get assistance of Rs 17,000 per hectare.

The aid for crop loss can be provided for a maximum of two hectares of land.

Financial assistance of Rs 6,000 will be given to fishermen for the repair of partially damaged boats and Rs 3,000 for fishnets.

They will also get Rs 15,000 for the replacement of completely damaged boats and Rs 4,000 for fishnets, the CMO said.

Those associated with fish farming will get assistance of Rs 10,000 per hectare for de-silting and repair of damaged fish seed farms.

For loss of livestock, farmers will be provided Rs 37,500 per milch cow or buffalo, Rs 32,000 per draught animal, Rs 20,000 per calf and Rs 4,000 per goat.

Under the handicrafts/handloom sector, assistance of Rs 5,000 per artisan for the replacement of tools/equipment and Rs 5,000 for loss of raw material/goods will be provided.

After getting reports on damage to public properties like schools, hospitals, electricity lines, water supply connections, irrigation projects, etc, the government will provide financial assistance to the department concerned, the statement added.