Bhubaneswar: A bus owner in Odisha was fined over Rs 5.80 lakh Wednesday for violating rules of the newly-amended Motor Vehicle Act (MVA). This incidentally is the highest amount of fine that has been imposed on a vehicle owner. The owner had not paid the road tax amount on time.

The rule violation came to light when the bus bearing registration number OD10F0409 was on its way from Koraput to the state capital with passengers. The bus was intercepted by transport department officials in Khandagiri for routine checking of documents.

A senior transport official of Bhubaneswar, RTO-II office said the bus is owned by Sneharekha Padhy of Pujariput locality in Koraput district. The vehicle owner had not paid the road tax amount of 5,66,981. The amount had been growing since May 2019 till the current month.

The bus also did not have fitness certificate. Some other important documents were also missing. So the total amount of penalty imposed on the bus was Rs 5,81,981. The passengers were asked to disembark and the RTO officials seized the bus.

Notably, in August 2019, a truck owner belonging to Nagaland was penalised a staggering amount of Rs 6.53 lakh in Sambalpur district for a number of violations as per the old Motor Vehicles Act 2019.

PNN