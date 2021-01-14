Dhenkanal: A bus carrying more than 50 passengers overturned near Ramial bridge under Kamakhyanagar police limits in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district in the wee hours of Thursday, injuring five persons.

The ill-fated vehicle was heading towards Balasore from Rourkela. The driver of the bus lost control over the wheels around 3 AM as a result of which it turned turtle.

On being informed about the mishap, police and Fire Services personnel rushed to the spot, rescued the victims, and admitted them to Kamakhyanagar Hospital for treatment.

While two persons were critically injured in the mishap, others sustained minor injuries.

According to a source, ‘Sri Ramjee’, the ill fated bus, started its journey from Rourkela for Balaosre Wednesday night.

PNN