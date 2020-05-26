Patna: Sarpanch of the Malli Pasi panchayat under Patna block in Keonjhar district sealed the local market complex for 24 hours Tuesday morning as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Sarpanch Bhamamani Dash closed down the market using the discretionary powers of the collector entrusted on her.

Sources said, a bus carrying migrant workers from Surat to Kolkata had stopped at the market complex as passengers wanted to have breakfast. They visited various shops and purchased biscuits, bananas and other items. Almost all of them had tea from stalls located within the complex. They then left for Kolkata.

On being informed about the incident, Dash rushed to the market complex. After confirming the development, she announced the shutdown of the market for 24 hours. She also asked the fire brigade personnel to sanitise the building.

“The shutdown will be in force till May 27 noon. The entire market and its adjoining areas have been declared as ‘restricted zone’ as a precautionary measure,” Dash informed. She also said that if needed the shutdown period can be extended for 72 hours. She also warned that persons violating shutdown norms will be penalized.

