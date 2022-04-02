Tathagata Satpathy: Orissa POST just completed 11 years. Our aim was to bring new entrepreneurs into the spotlight through this award.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra: A proud privilege for me to attend this event. Thank the organisers for inviting. The last two years have gone in fighting Covid which was the biggest disaster in a century. It has been extremely difficult for all of us. Hope all that is over now. As the Chief Minister mentioned we are growing at more than 10 per cent, more than the national average. We have brought out progressive policies, in the last couple of years. Like Biju Expressway, we will take up more developmental projects and policies in the future.

Naveen Jindal: Odisha is like my second home, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his government helped us a lot.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik: I congratulate all the winners of the Business Eminence Awards. Your contribution helps us in achieving higher growth.

Bhubaneswar: The much-awaited Business Eminence Awards ceremony organised jointly by Orissa POST and Odia daily Dharitri is being held at Hotel Swosti Premium here, Saturday.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will be the inaugurator of the mega event while Chief Secretary of Odisha Suresh Chandra Mohapatra will be the Chief Guest. Chairman of Jindal Steel and Power Naveen Jindal will be the Chief Speaker.

The event will be attended by several business personalities from different sectors. The award ceremony has been organised by the newspapers to recognise the outstanding work by industrialists despite a challenging business environment.