Dr Diptimayee Mohanty has served as the Principal of Aryavart Ancient Academy for the past 30 years. Driven by unwavering passion and perseverance, she has led the institution in pioneering a distinctive blend of timeless Gurukul principles—fostering discipline, wisdom, and holistic values—with the modern rigor of the CBSE curriculum. This philosophy defines her leadership, empowering thousands of students from modest backgrounds to overcome personal and societal challenges and unlock their fullest potential. Each success stands as a cherished testament to the enduring power of education, a legacy she holds close to her heart. Excerpts…

Being a major player in the education industry, what do you think are the challenges that the education sector is facing in the country?

The primary challenge lies in digital education and maintaining a balanced approach for Gen Z between technology and traditional learning methods. Access to devices and reliable internet remains inconsistent, while excessive screen time can negatively impact students’ health and concentration. At Aryavart Ancient Academy, we address these challenges through hybrid learning models that support consistent academic progress while prioritizing student well-being— because every child deserves a future free from digital fatigue. We also conduct regular teacher training to help educators adapt effectively without burnout, ensuring that our guardians of knowledge remain motivated and inspired.

The digital revolution is here. What implications will artificial intelligence have in the education sector?

AI plays a significant role in managing routine tasks such as grading, lesson customization, and data analysis, enabling teachers to devote more time to direct student interaction and personalized guidance. However, over-reliance on AI risks limiting creativity and weakening the essential teacher-student relationships that are vital for personal and emotional growth. With appropriate guidelines, AI can enhance rather than replace these human elements. At Aryavart Ancient Academy, AI tools are introduced selectively and monitored carefully to ensure that the warmth and connection that truly inspire young minds are preserved.

The Indian education system has often been criticised for its emphasis on rote memorization and test scores, rather than fostering a culture of critical thinking, creativity, and practical skills. What measures should be taken to prepare the students accordingly?

The Indian education system remains largely mark-oriented, with limited exposure, as seen in policies like NTA’s 75% eligibility rule, unlike more practical approaches in countries such as the Philippines. However, with the right nurturing, students can go beyond marks. Aryavart Ancient Academy promotes this through clubs, blended learning, project-based assessments, and skill workshops. Collaborations with industry experts for internships further bridge theory and practice, empowering students to think boldly and build resilient futures.

How has your journey been so far? What makes Aryavart Ancient Academy a preferable place for students?

My 30-year tenure at Aryavart Ancient Academy has been defi ned by remarkable student success, driven by a unique blend of Gurukul values and modern education that unlocks hidden potential. Opportunities in arts, science, debates, and sports clubs encourage broad exposure and creative learning, making the institution a preferred choice for holistic development. Our alumni often return as mentors, fostering a strong community and a lasting legacy of excellence.

Your vision and dedication has taken this institution to new heights, what advice will you give to the newcomers who want to start off their journey in this industry?

Prioritise creativity and cultivate a welcoming environment that embraces new ideas without fear or undue pressure on staff or students—building trust like a second family. Invest in team trust, continuous professional development, and each student’s unique potential, as this foundation drives lasting institutional growth. Lead by example with active listening and ethical commitment—your passion will touch lives deeply, creating ripples of inspiration that echo for generations.