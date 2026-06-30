Bhubaneswar: A major fire broke out at the Market Building shopping complex in Bhubaneswar Tuesday, damaging more than 15 shops, officials said.

Firefighters rushed to the spot after receiving information about the blaze and launched an operation to bring the fire under control. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

According to preliminary reports, the fire started in a garment shop before rapidly spreading to several adjoining establishments. Thick smoke engulfed a section of the market, triggering panic among shopkeepers and visitors.

Authorities said the extent of the damage would be assessed only after the fire was completely extinguished. No casualties have been reported so far.

The Market Building, one of Bhubaneswar’s busiest commercial hubs, has witnessed several fire incidents in the past, resulting in significant property losses. The latest incident has once again raised concerns over fire safety measures at the shopping complex.