Bhubaneswar: The opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) led by Naveen Patnaik has constituted a 10-member fact-finding committee to visit Betanati in Mayurbhanj district and collect first-hand information on the alleged rape and murder of a 39-year-old married woman.

The committee will be led by Mayurbhanj Zilla Parishad President Bharati Hansda.

According to party sources, the delegation will visit the area, assess the situation on the ground, meet the bereaved family, interact with local residents, and hold discussions with the police administration.

The team will also urge the authorities to intensify efforts to apprehend those responsible at the earliest, ensure a fair and speedy investigation, and restore public confidence in law enforcement and public safety.

As per information shared by the party, the woman had gone to a nearby market Friday morning but did not return home.

She was later found in a critical condition and admitted to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) at Baripada, where she succumbed to her injuries.

Preliminary findings indicate that she was allegedly subjected to sexual assault and severe physical violence.

The victim’s husband has lodged a complaint alleging rape and murder.

The incident has triggered public outrage and renewed concerns over the law and order situation in the state, the BJD alleged.

In view of the seriousness of the incident and growing public concern, Naveen Patnaik constituted the committee and asked it to submit a report after completing its visit.

Other members of the committee include Ranjita Ma randi, Pritinanda Kanungo (Zonal President, Biju Mahila Janata Dal), Anusaya Patra (Vice-Chairperson, Baripada Municipality), See ma Das (former President, Mayurbhanj Biju Mahila Janata Dal), Diptilata Mishra, Sabita Behera and Shra bani Das (Secretaries, Biju Mahila Janata Dal), former district president Binapani Sahoo, and Mayurbhanj Zil la Parishad member Dhani Kisku.