Bhubaneswar: A 20-year-old student was brutally murdered by two masked miscreants in front of his family in the early hours of Monday at his residence in Kolathia under Khandagiri police station limits here, officials informed.

The deceased has been identified as Krushna Chandra Padhi (20), a Plus III student, son of Himanshu Padhi.

The miscreants have also attacked the victim’s father and sister who came to his rescue.

They sustained critical injuries and were rushed to Bhubaneswar AIIMS for treatment.

According to the police, the incident took place around 2:30 am when two masked miscreants forcibly entered Krushna’s house and started hitting him with an iron rod.

When the victim’s father and sister tried to rescue him, the miscreants also attacked them and fled the spot.

Hearing the screams, the locals rushed to the spot and alerted the police.

Though the Police rushed the injured to the hospital, Krushna died while undergoing treatment.

“The incident took place between 2 am and 2:30 am.

According to preliminary investigation, around two people have attacked Krushna and his family.

While Krushna died in the hospital, his fam ily members are undergoing treatment.

We have initiated an investigation into all angles in this matter to nab the assailants,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Jagmohan Meena.

In the meantime, a scientific team and dog squad reached the crime spot and conducted further investigation.

However, the motive behind the murder is still unclear.