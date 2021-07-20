Mumbai: A Mumbai court Tuesday remanded businessman Raj Kundra in police custody till July 23. Raj Kundra has been arrested in a case related to alleged creation of pornographic films. It has been alleged that he published the porn films through some apps. Kundra, the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested late Monday night. He was nabbed by the city police’s crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

The police sought the maximum custody of Kundra. They told a magistrate’s court that the 45-year-old businessman was economically gaining by making and selling pornographic material. The police said they have seized Kundra’s mobile phone and its contents need to be scrutinized. Also his business dealings and transactions have to be looked into.

Apart from Kundra, the police also produced before the court another accused, Ryan Thorpe, who too was arrested in the case Monday. He was also remanded in police custody till July 23.

Since the arrest of Raj Kundra, the names of adult film stars like Sherlyn Chopra and Poonam Pandey have surfaced in the case.

According to a report on ‘india.com’, it has now come to the attention of the police that Poonam had a contract with Raj Kundra’s firm ‘Armsprime Media’. The firm deals with several types of apps and Poonam was one of the clients of Raj’s firm. Poonam’s app was an adult app and the firm took care of the work of her app. However the contract ended eight months ago. However, but Poonam had said in the past that Kundra’s firm is using her movies and footage indiscriminately. Poonam had even filed a complaint in 2020 against the firm.

