Bhubaneswar: Ahead of BJD president’s Naveen Patnaik’s scheduled road shows and public meetings in Odisha’s Nuapada Friday, the opposition party has sought adequate security from the authorities, apprehending that BJP workers would throw stones towards the procession.

A by-election will be held in Nuapada November 11.

In a petition to Odisha’s Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Thursday night, the BJD sought the required security for Patnaik’s meeting and roadshow.

“We have apprehensions that certain BJP leaders and workers may attempt to create disturbances, indulge in stone pelting, or engage in acts of violence during his (Patnaik’s) visit,” the BJD said in the petition.

“In view of the same, we request that adequate and proper security arrangements be made to ensure his safety and the smooth conduct of the campaign programme,” it said.

Patnaik, the leader of the opposition, is provided with Y-category security cover.

The former chief minister, while campaigning for BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria, will hold a roadshow at Khariar area and cover places like Daga Square, Biju Patnaik Square and Lakhmania Petrol Pump Square.

Similarly, the BJD president will lead another roadshow covering Suryanagar Square, Gayatri Square and Ekta Square. Patnaik is likely to deliver brief speeches during roadshows will address a public meeting at Parkod.

Patnaik had last held a poll meeting in favour of the party candidate November 3.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had also held a roadshow at Koma in Nuapada assembly segment Thursday.