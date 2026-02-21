Bhubaneswar Excise Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, Saturday announced in the House that liquor will soon be sold in tetra packs instead of glass bottles.

Replying to a question from Sanatan Mahakud, Harichandan said thick paper-based cartons, similar to fruit juice packs, will replace glass bottles. The move aims to promote environmental protection. He added that the government is also encouraging the reuse of glass bottles.

Tetra packs are considered lighter, less prone to breakage, and easier to handle during transportation and storage, making them a safer and more efficient alternative to glass.

Liquor sales in the state have been steadily rising. In the past 10 months, residents purchased liquor worth Rs 6,569 crore.

The state earned Rs 7,216 crore in revenue from liquor sales in the fiscal year 2023-24, the minister stated. Revenue rose to Rs 8,195 crore in 2024-25.