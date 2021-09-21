Bangalore: In a heart-wrenching tragedy, bystanders could only watch helplessly as a woman was burnt to death here Tuesday. The visuals have gone viral in some social media platforms.

In the videos the woman is seen wailing helplessly as the fire slowly engulfs her. She is seen hysterically crying for help as the raging fire razes the balcony grills where she is standing. The grim 90-second clip, recorded by bystanders, shows the fire spreading quickly, leaving her no place to escape. Towards the end, the woman is seen on fire herself.

Fire service officials later Tuesday said the woman died of her injuries. Early reports said two people were seriously injured in the fire which broke out at an apartment at Bannergatta Road at Devarachikkanahalli in this city in the afternoon.

The Fire and Emergency Service was informed around 4.40pm. Three fire engines managed to bring the fire under control. However, by then the damage had been done and the woman already dead.