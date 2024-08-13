Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court Tuesday ordered the transfer of the probe into the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital from the Kolkata Police to the CBI.

The court directed the city police to hand over the case diary to the central probe agency by this evening, and all other documents by 10am Wednesday.

The body of the postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the state-run hospital, was found Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested in this connection Saturday.

A division bench presided by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam also urged agitating doctors in the state to call off their ceasework, maintaining that there is a “pious obligation” on their part to treat patients who come to government hospitals.

Junior doctors and interns across West Bengal continued their ceasework Tuesday, protesting against the incident and demanding adequate protection to hospital staff.

The bench said it is truly appreciative of the feelings vented by the doctors and interns over the incident.

Passing the order, the court said even after five days, no significant progress had been made in the investigation into the case by the Kolkata Police.

The state’s counsel submitted that one person has been arrested and statements of more than 25 people have been recorded.

He also claimed that the probe was being carried out in an appropriate manner.

The bench observed it was disheartening to note that the then principal of the medical college, Sandip Ghosh, was not proactive.

Ghosh has been asked to go on a long leave by the court.

The court also expressed surprise that within the shortest possible time, he was reinstated as principal of another medical college in the city after he tendered his resignation Monday.

The case will be heard again after three weeks, when the CBI will submit its progress report.

