Sonepur: Various quarters and organisations have revived the demand for construction of a barrage across the Mahanadi at Khairmal in Subarnapur district. They have planned a rally April 19 to raise their voice for the issue. They have expressed their displeasure over state government’s apathy over the barrage project.

“The state government had earlier announced setting up of a barrage at Khiaramal, but no action in this regard has been taken after the announcement. To draw attention of the government toward the issue, a rally will be organised April 19,” said members of Kosal Sahitya Sanskruti Academy and Baristha Nagarika Manch at a meeting here, Saturday.

The Mahanadi is enough to meet the needs of the agriculture sector. But water resources are lying untapped in the absence of a barrage.

While the neighbouring Chhattisgarh has made several barrages and dammed the Mahanadi in the upstream area for agricultural and industrial use, sadly, the state government is making no effort to conserve water, the outfits pointed out. During the monsoon, excess water of the Mahanadi flows into the sea and thereby is wasted due to absence of a barrage.

Five years ago, the state government had announced to set up a 3-km long barrage at the confluence of the Mahanadi and the Tel river near Khairmal, three kilometre from Rameswar. It was also stated that a master plan for the project has been drawn up. Later, a survey was conducted by the water resources department. The survey had got approval of the technical advisory committee.

The members of the outfit observed that if the barrage is constructed, it would create a massive scope for irrigation, fish farming as well as tourism sectors.

Subarnapur town is encircled by the Mahanadi and Tel river. The barrage would have water stored throughout the year. As result, weather in the town would be cooler. Notably, Subarnapur town has emerged as one of the hottest towns in the country. The barrage would help reduce the temperature of the town and also the water needs of the dwellers.

“After announcement of the barrage project, people of the district were happy, but no budgetary provision has been made as yet,” said Gorekhnath Sahu, secretary of the academy.

The members of the two outfits came down heavily on the state government for neglecting the project.

When Sonepur MLA Niranjan Pujari was the water resources minister, the project was announced. They pointed out that Pujari is now the finance minister, but there has been no allocation of funds for the project.