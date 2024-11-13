Keonjhar: Lack of a proper marketing policy and a support mechanism to protect the livelihood of tribals who sell minor forest produce has left them vulnerable to exploitation by middlemen and traders in this town, according to reports. Forest dwellers of this district are falling prey to exploitation by traders due to administrative apathy, said the reports.

Forest dwellers are facing numerous problems due to lack of proper arrangements to sell forest produce in urban areas. Many tribals from remote areas of Banspal block collect/produce forest goods like tooth sticks, leaves, fruits, honey and medicinal herbs, which they bring to different places in Keonjhar town for sale.

After selling their products, they return home with money and purchase essential items like oil, salt and clothes. Some forest dwellers come to the weekly markets only Sundays, while others come every two or three days. They either travel alone or in groups – a daily sight in the town. These tribals primarily rely on buses, jeeps, and auto-rickshaws to travel. These products are high in demand as they come from natural and organic sources. Customers making a beeline to purchase these goods is a daily morning sight here. However, these tribals often fall prey to traders’ deceit.

Buyers, too, incur losses as they end up purchasing these goods from traders at higher prices. This sometimes leads to disputes between tribals, traders, and buyers. Since the administration has not taken any steps to protect tribals from such exploitation, the problem continues to grow. To stop this, former MLA Subarna Nayak has urged the administration to take appropriate measures. Ramakanta Swain, principal of Shuakati Pateshwar Plus II College, suggested that setting up independent spaces for tribals to sell their products in town, providing rest areas and drinking water facilities and establishing creches for their children could help them escape exploitation.