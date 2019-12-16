Badasahi: Demand for sub-division status to Badasahi block in Mayurbhanj district is gaining momentum.

Vikash Manch, a local outfit for intellectuals, held its meeting at Pasuanabandh, Saturday.

Its members pointed out that Badasahi area is the largest block of the district but its residents have to depend on the sub-registrar (SR) office and sub-treasury at Baripada and Betanoti respectively for over 23 years.

There is need for development of Badasahi and Betanoti. The two blocks should be merged into one and a sub-division should be formed, opined a resident.

Another one said that sub-division status to Badasahi is a long pending issue but it has not been addressed till date.

Notably, Badasahi block was set up in 1996. It has a tehsil office, 30 panchayats and 224 revenue villages. The block has a population of two lakh.

The block has four nationalised banks, seven Gramya banks, one cooperative bank, two sub-post offices, block office, tehsil office, police station, community health centre, fire station, lift irrigation project, two rural development offices, two electric section offices, two endowment department managed temples, tourist spots, three colleges, 32 schools, and many other offices.

Despite the governmental norms that a sub-registrar office and sub-treasury should be set up in tribal-populated areas, they have not been established, thanks to apathy of the district administration and departmental officials.

Local people deplored the fact that political leaders make tall promises during elections and forget the local issues thereafter.

Badasahi block area people have warned of agitation if their demand was not conceded.