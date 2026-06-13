By Bhaskar Nath Biswal

India’s demographic dividend is widely celebrated as the engine of its future. The millions of young minds navigating our Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are quite literally the future of the nation, tasked with driving economic, technological, and social growth. Yet, as we push them down the hyper-competitive assembly line of academic excellence, we are failing to protect their most fundamental asset: their mental well-being.

The crisis of student mental health is no longer a silent undertone of university life; it is a screaming emergency marked by an escalating epidemic of student suicides.

The structural weight of this crisis is staggering. According to recent data cited by the Supreme Court, student suicides have risen alarmingly. Figures from the National Crime Records Bureau indicate that student suicides have grown by over 65% in the last decade, outstripping almost all other highly vulnerable demographic tallies.

The psychological fragility of our student body was laid bare following the sudden cancellation of the NEET-UG competitive examination due to paper leak controversies. The intense stress, coupled with immediate structural uncertainty, triggered multiple heartbreaking student suicides within days. When a single administrative disruption can result in a loss of life, it serves as a catastrophic warning sign that our youth are operating without a psychological safety net.

On paper, our statutory guardians are well aware of the danger. The University Grants Commission, the Supreme Court, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare have jointly established meticulous, uniform guidelines mandating the creation of Mental Health and Well-being Centers across all HEIs. These guidelines stipulate 24/7 crisis helplines, regular student screenings, and the appointment of professional counselors.

However, the naked truth remains that the majority of HEIs pay the least possible attention to these mandates.

To view this neglect with pure cynicism, however, misses a harsher, structural bottleneck. Many HEIs are functionally helpless. If a university vice-chancellor genuinely wants to hire a professional clinical psychologist or counselor, there is simply no one available. The mental health professional deficit in India is cavernous.

This scarcity is heavily distorted by geography. While metropolitan centers concentrate what little talent exists, a vast majority of districts across India do not have a single registered clinical psychologist or psychiatrist. Furthermore, the grassroots District Mental Health Program, which should theoretically bridge this gap, remains chronically underfunded and overwhelmed by clinical cases, rarely paying attention to the specific, preventative psychosocial needs of local college students.

This is not merely a social tragedy; it is an economic failure. The Economic Survey has explicitly highlighted how poor mental well-being translates directly into massive national productivity losses caused by cognitive impairment, absenteeism, and early career attrition. Our current path is economically unsustainable.

If we cannot instantly conjure thousands of clinical psychologists out of thin air, we must fundamentally pivot our approach toward a community-driven tier of care. It is high time to address this burning problem with a pragmatic, grassroots strategy.

By leveraging district medical personnel to provide standardized, structured training and orientation to these volunteers, we can build a robust first line of defense. These trained student peers will not act as therapists, but rather as certified psychological first-aiders. They can normalize conversations around stress, actively identify emotional red flags among their roommates and classmates, mitigate the deep-seated stigma of seeking help, and seamlessly guide distressed peers toward state-level digital resources like Tele-MANAS.

We can no longer afford to treat student mental health as a secondary, structural luxury. Academic institutions must be safe, inclusive spaces of learning, not high-pressure cookers that push our youth to the brink. Utilizing our vast network of student volunteers to create an empathetic peer safety net is a viable, immediate, and impactful step to ensure the future of our nation does not collapse under its own weight.

The writer is former college Principal and Founder of Supporting Shoulders.