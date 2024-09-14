Ottawa: Russia Saturday accused the Justin Trudeau-led government in Canada of ‘parroting anything’ that the United States said in an attempt to conceal its own actions “aimed at suppressing freedom of speech” in the country.

“By parroting anything that the US says and repeating groundless accusations against Russian media, Justin Trudeau’s cabinet just wants to conceal its own actions aimed at suppressing freedom of speech in Canada and attempts to deprive Canadians of access to alternative information sources,” the Embassy of the Russian Federation in Canada posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly had accused Russian state-owned media entity RT — formerly known as Russia Today — of becoming “actively engaged” in Russia’s “global disinformation and influence efforts” by acting as an extension of Russian intelligence services

Joly said that Canada, alongside key partners, strongly condemned activities carried out by RT to “diminish Western public support” for Ukraine, “influence electoral outcomes in Western and non-Western states” and “undermine support for and commitment” to the rules-based international order and its associated institutions.

“RT’s efforts include engaging and recruiting Western political commentators and influencers, including Canadians, with the primary goal of leveraging them to produce and disseminate content that would call into question and reduce Western public and political support for Ukraine,” Joly said in a statement issued by the Global Affairs Canada (GAC).

The minister warned that Canada is “making it clear” to Russia that “it will not tolerate any efforts” to interfere in Canada’s domestic affairs, nor will it stand for interference targeting any other sovereign country.

Joly stated that these “hostile activities go far beyond those of a legitimate media organisation”, and they go against any generally accepted code of journalistic standards, practice and ethics.

“Canada firmly stands with its allies against ongoing Russian attempts to undermine sovereignty and democratic processes globally. Canada and our partners will continue to confront Russia’s aggression and subversion. Canada will not tolerate any foreign interference on its soil and will continue to expose and counter these activities,” the minister said.

In July, Russia had imposed a permanent entry ban on 99 Canadian citizens as a countermeasure.

“Following another series of ‘waves’ of the anti-Russian sanctions Canada’s Justin Trudeau regime announced any time when it wants to score points with Washington and offer ‘moral support’ to Kyiv’s pro-Nazi authorities, the Russian side imposes a permanent entry ban on 99 Canadian citizens, who are involved in the elaboration and implementation of Ottawa’s Russophobic course, as a countermeasure,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said while making the announcement.

Moscow believes that it has a “traditionally friendly attitude” toward the people of Canada but the current political regime of the country “cultivates hatred” to anyone challenging the liberal globalist rule-based world order.

“That is why in response to Ottawa’s ‘blanket’ restrictions imposed regularly not only on Russian leaders, scientists, outstanding actors and athletes but also on ordinary citizens even in larger quantities that by the American ‘elder brother,’ our stop list includes only those who instigate hatred and help the criminal Zelensky regime such as lawmakers, officials of various levels, businessmen and defense companies’ managers, experts and media executives who provide the Justin Trudeau team with analytical and propaganda backing,” the ministry said.

IANS