Ottawa: Justin Trudeau’s wife Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau has tested positive for novel coronavirus, his office said Thursday, while assuring the public that the Canadian prime minister is fine. Trudeau and his 44-year-old wife announced that they were self-isolating while she was tested for coronavirus after a public event.

“Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive,” the Prime Minister’s office said in a statement late Thursday. “The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms,” the statement said, noting he would also be in isolation for two weeks and – on the advice of his doctors – will not be tested for the virus now..

It follows several provinces in Canada – which so far has reported nearly 150 cases in six states, and one death – unveiling stricter measures to combat the spread of the virus while sporting events and entertainment galas were cancelled. The PM would continue his duties, his office said, and would address the country Saturday.

Trudeau, 48, held several meetings over the phone Thursday, including with the special cabinet committee on COVID-19, his office said, and also spoke with the leaders of Italy, the US and Britain.

He will talk with indigenous leaders Friday, as well as provincial and territorial premiers to coordinate Canada’s response to the virus, and ‘limit the economic impact on the country’.

After experiencing some mild symptoms following her return from the UK, according to an earlier statement, Gregoire-Trudeau immediately sought medical advice and testing. “Although I’m experiencing uncomfortable symptoms of the virus, I will be back on my feet soon,” she said in a message via the PM’s Office. “Being in quarantine at home is nothing compared to other Canadian families who might be going through this and for those facing more serious health concerns,” she added.

