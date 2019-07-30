Canadian man was recently caught by online weed dispensary employees trying to buy marijuana using a fake identity card. And the person he stole the identity of to get it has the internet in splits.

According to a Twitter user @cottoncandaddy, the man tried to get marijuana from an online weed dispensary using Thor’s identity card.

She posted the tweet, which has gone viral, saying, “my sister works for an online weed dispensary and I’m losing my mind.” The identity card, which has been printed to look like a genuine Alberta Government document, had the picture of Chris Hemsworth’s character with the name Thor Thunder Odinson written on it.

In fact, the ID card even had the address, ’69 Hammer Ln, Calgary AB T2M 0AB’. For the uninitiated, the hammer was an obvious reference to Thor’s Mjolnir.

The card also had the signature of Thor Odinson on it, to make it seem more legit and probably even funnier. Sadly, for that person, no marijuana was bought that day because his ID card had already expired.

After the Twitter user posted the hilarious pictures online, people reacted to it with hilarious remarks.

my sister works for an online weed dispensary and I’m losing my mind rn pic.twitter.com/9TQhIPO16Q — sloane (sipihkopiyesis) (@cottoncandaddy) July 17, 2019

I'm literally shaking and crying, Thor would never smoke w*ed — ☆ alyssa ☆ (@astraeavenus) July 23, 2019

"Thunder" as a middle name was pushing it too far. — Commanding General of Area 51 (@thejoshkim1) July 18, 2019

Thor is like 2,000 years old, I suspect that's a fake — for²est (@lofforrest) July 17, 2019

The actual best part is that the lisence is expired. — Nicola! (@nicolacourtney) July 17, 2019