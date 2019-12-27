Daringbadi: A group of six Canadian nationals was spotted in Maoist-prone Daringbadi area of Kandhamal district Friday.

Before visiting Kandhamal, the visitors have extensively covered Koraput, Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts to acquire knowledge about the culture and tradition of tribal people.

Neither the tourists C Julie, BD Alexander, M Shelly May, R Stepin Marie, B Leslie Anne and B Timothy John nor the hoteliers who have given them accommodation have informed the local police about their extensive touring and stay.

IIC Kaushik Majhi of the local police station said, “We are supposed to be informed about the arrival of foreign nationals.”

Maoists had abducted two Italian citizens Paulo Bosusco, 54, and Claudio Colangelo, 61 from near a stream at Gadapakali under Daringbadi police limits March 14, 2012 while they were trekking in this area. After keeping them as hostage for 11 days and subsequently entering into negotiations with the state government, the ultras had released them one after another.

Movement of foreign tourists in this area was restricted thereafter as a result of which tourist footfall declined.

Foreign nationals were barred from entering into Maoist-prone areas for security reasons without proper authorisation from the district administration.