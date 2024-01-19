Mumbai: Hindi film superstar Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan has shared a heartwarming teaser of her wedding with Nupur Shikhare, and revealed how they wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people they love.

In the video, we can see Ira wearing a beautiful white gown and the couple is exchanging vows in a mesmerising landscape.

Nupur walks down the aisle holding the hands of father Aamir and mother Reena Dutta.

The video further features Aamir and his ex-wife Reena sitting and holding each other’s hands as they listen to Ira and Nupur’s wedding vows.

The video shows Aamir getting emotional. We get a glimpse of Aamir’s second and ex-wife Kiran Rao, and their son Azad.

Aamir and Reena are seen dancing together, while Ira and Nupur are also dancing their hearts out in the video.

The post was captioned as: “This is only a teaser but neither Ethereal nor us could wait. We wanted to celebrate in the mountains, with the people we love. And we did. It was stunning when we were there but we didn’t realised we were getting married in Rivendell (@nupur_popeye now we have to watch the third Lord of the Rings). Its difficult to put all the love and feelings of that day into words. Thankfully, we have this video instead.”

Nupur proposed to Ira in 2022, and is the official fitness trainer of Ira and Aamir. The pre-wedding festivities started with a Haldi ceremony in Mumbai. The couple made it official January 3.