Mumbai: Hindi film celebrities including showered love on Maheep Kapoor, the wife of actor Sanjay Kapoor, as she celebrated her 42nd birthday Monday.

On Maheep’s special day, Kareena took to Instagram stories and shared a black and white picture of the birthday girl, accompanied by a note saying, “Happy birthday Moheeeposss… Stay absolutely fabulous.”

Karisma shared an unseen picture with Maheep from an event, both adorned in ethnic attire.

She wrote: “Happy birthday Moheeeps.. Have a fabulous day.

Malaika took to Instagram stories and posted a photo featuring herself, Maheep, Kareena, and her sister Amrita Arora.

In the picture, Malaika wore a yellow single-strap dress, while Maheep opted for a white top and blue denim jeans.

She shared the photo with the caption: “Happy birthday darling moheepossss”.

Bhavana, actor Chunky Panday’s wife, shared a series of throwback pictures with Maheep on Instagram stories.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday…my absolute favourite picture!!! effortlessly young and skinny…”

Bhavana shared another picture with the caption: “Our no makeup and no filter days!!!”

Chunky also posted a picture with Maheep and wrote: “Happy Happy birthday my dearest Maheep.

Sanjay married Maheep in 1997, and the couple has two children, Shanaya and Jahaan.