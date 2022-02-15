Bolangir: The district Collector here Monday directed the block development officer (BDO) of Puintala to lodge FIR against a sarpanch candidate Sushant Kumbhar and a few others in connection with the auction of sarpanch post reported from Bileisarada panchayat, a report said.

Collector Chanchal Rana also ordered the suspension of Taranisen Padhan, a teacher of Lukapada School under Puintala block on charge of violation of model code of conduct (MCC), Monday.

The district education officer (DEO) has put the teacher under suspension. In the first incident, the auction of sarpanch post was reported January 17 when the nomination papers were filed.

The auction was held in a village meeting in Bileisarada village January 14.

The villagers of Bandanakata, Kasurpali and Bileisarada had organised the meeting on the Jagannath temple premises in the village when Kumbhar had won the bid by pledging to donate Rs 44,000 for the development of the temple.

On being directed, Puintala BDO Yudhisthir Nayak lodged the FIR against the accused sarpanch candidate and concerned persons in the police station.

The matter came up for probe after another sarpanch candidate Bilasini Sharma submitted her complaint and a video clip to the Collector.

In the second incident, Pradhan had shared a poster of his wife Lipika Padhan, a candidate contesting for zilla parishad member post from zone no-17, in his social media account.

PNN