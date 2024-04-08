Bhubaneswar: Given the upcoming Capital Foundation Day (CFD) April 13, a high-level preparatory meeting was held under the chairmanship of State Development Commissioner (SDA) Anu Garg. The meeting decided that the occasion will be a low-key affair due to the model code of conduct (MCC) imposed for the upcoming general and Assembly elections. The meeting was attended by Information and Public Relations Department chief secretary, Sanjay Kumar Singh, Department of Odia Language, Literature and Culture Commissioner-cumSecretary Sujatha Karthikeyan, Vice President BDA, Balawant Singh, Khurda District Magistrate and officials from various departments.

The state Capital, established April 13, 1948, will be turning 76 this year. On this occasion, many different beautification and cleanliness drive around the City will be carried out under the supervision of SDA. Garlanding public statues of important personalities will be conducted. A photo exhibition will also take place on this occasion. India’s first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru laid the foundation stone of Bhubaneswar April 13, 1948. Bhubaneswar replaced Cuttack as the capital of the state, a year after India secured independence. City’s first master plan was prepared by famous German architect and urban planner, Otto Konigsberger, to cater to a population of 40,000 in 1948.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP