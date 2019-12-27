BHUBANESWAR: A postal gallery will be opened Sunday at Odisha State Museum as a joint venture of Odisha Postal circle, Govt of India and Odisha State Museum.

It was announced by Chief Postmaster General Santosh Kumar Kamila at a press conference here Friday. He along with the Superintendent, Odisha State Museum, exhibited proposed the project with the objective of showing the glorious past of postal services.

A proposal to open the postal gallery was accepted October 9 by the state govt. The gallery will exhibit various scales and weight, spear used by harkar, stamps, seal, cash bag and postal stationeries.

Various uniforms of postman, a morse machine and commemorative postage stamps and special covers issued on Odisha will also feature at the gallery. Postal stamps and special covers on Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi to commemorate 150th year of the birth anniversary will be a distinctive feature of the gallery.

Kamila said, “Some of the eminent philatelists of Odisha have donated their rare and valuable collection of postage stamps for this gallery and Odisha postal is thankful to them for their contribution and participation. A special exhibition consisting 60 frames of stamp on Mahatma Gandhi will be exhibited on the inaugural day. Two special covers on Unsung Heroes of Odisha Sahid Baji Rout and Bakshi Jagabandhu will be released on the inauguration ceremony as well.” The modern postal system of India was born October 1, 1854.