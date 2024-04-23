Chennai: Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad led from the front with a superb 60-ball unbeaten 108 as Chennai Super Kings posted a challenging 210 for 4 against Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL match here Tuesday.

Gaikwad’s knock, his second IPL hundred, was studded with 12 fours and three sixes. Shivam Dube muscled his way to a 27-ball-66, hitting seven sixes.

For LSG, Matt Henry took for 1 for 28.

Brief Scores:

PTI