Bantala: The decomposed carcass of a female elephant was Friday spotted at compartment-five of Kuru reserve forest under Pampasar range in Satkosia sanctuary.

This place is close to Badakheta village under Purunakote police limits of Angul district.

On being informed, a team comprising Satkosia DFO Ramaswami P, ACF Subhendu Behera, Satkosia veterinary doctor Kishore Kumar Sahu along with few other officials reached the spot.

The carcass was buried following a postmortem. The animal is aged about 10 years-old and it died nearly ten days ago. Prima facie, it appears that the animal died due to some kind of infection, said Forest officials.

PNN