Bhubaneswar: Care Hospitals celebrated its 10th anniversary Friday with a grand event at the Lumbini Convention Centre in Bhubaneswar. The festivities began with a captivating Odissi dance performance, setting a vibrant and celebratory tone for the occasion.

Kislay Anand, Zonal Chief Operating Officer of Care Hospitals, welcomed the guests and reflected on the hospital’s journey. He highlighted how Aditya Care Hospital began a decade ago with just 80 beds and has since grown into a multi-specialty institution, providing advanced medical care at affordable costs. Originally focused on cardiac care, the hospital has expanded its services to include several specialties.

Looking ahead, Anand announced that a 160-bed state-of-the-art independent oncology unit will be inaugurated by January 2027 to further enhance patient care. The event was graced by Tathagata Satpathy, Editor of Dharitri and Orissa Post as the Chief Guest, and Adyasha Satpathy, CEO of Dharitri and OrissaPost, as the Guest of Honour.

Both felicitated employees who have made outstanding contributions across various hospital departments. Sharing his personal experience, Tathagata praised the cordial behaviour of the doctors, nurses, and healthcare staff. He noted that while corporate hospitals are often accused of exploiting patients, he had never faced such issues at Care Hospitals and wished good health to everyone present. In her address, Adyasha emphasised the importance of ethical conduct among professionals.

She stated that whether in media organisations or healthcare institutions, upholding high ethical standards is essential for all employees. Mahendra Prasad Tripathy, Head of Cardiology and Clinical Director, reminisced about his 10-year association with the hospital, reflecting on its remarkable growth and achievements. Lokanath Dash, Associate Vice President of Corporate Communications, reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to delivering quality patient care.

From its modest beginnings in a small rented facility, Care Hospitals has expanded significantly, introducing modern treatment services, including AI-assisted and robotic surgeries. With the upcoming oncology unit, the hospital aims to further accelerate its services and meet the growing healthcare demands of the community.