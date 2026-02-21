Berhampur: Brahmapur railway station in Odisha’s Ganjam district will be redeveloped at an investment of Rs 93.19 crore, an official said Saturday.

The redevelopment project aims to transform the station into a modern, passenger-friendly, smart and sustainable transport hub, which can comfortably meet future growth demands, he said.

As a part of the project, a three-storied station building will be constructed, a 12-metre-wide footover bridge will be built, a quick watering system will be developed, platforms extended, and dedicated two-lane bus drops will be constructed, he said.

The redeveloped station will also get a waiting hall for 500 passengers, five escalators, and eight lifts, he added.

The station will incorporate modern and eco-friendly features such as green building standards, solar panels on rooftops, rainwater harvesting and stormwater reuse systems, solid waste management with proper segregation and a modern firefighting system, the official of the East Coast Railway said.

The station’s facade and interior spaces will reflect the Silk City’s rich cultural heritage, he said.

Elements inspired by local art will be integrated into the design, making the station not just a transit point but a landmark representing the cultural pride and identity of the city, he added.

The station handles around 162 trains daily and serves passengers from Ganjam, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Balangir districts.

Berhampur MP Pradeep Kumar Panigrahy thanked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for sanctioning the redevelopment project.

“I hope the other demands of the people of southern Odisha, like a new railway line and introduction of new trains from Berhampur to Puri, and a coaching depot, will be fulfilled soon,” he said.