Bhubaneswar: CARE Hospitals, Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with The Billion Knee Project and Health & Harmony Trust, hosted CARE Rebound 2.0, a landmark healthcare conclave aimed at fostering multidisciplinary collaboration and driving innovation in patient-focused care.

Organised with knowledge partners Indian Association of Physiotherapy and Health & Harmony Trust, the event brought together top doctors, physiotherapists, and healthcare professionals from across Odisha and West Bengal.

Over 60 physiotherapists from 30 districts participated, along with 16 eminent delegates. Joining the event as chief guest, Health & Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling said, “Initiatives like CARE Rebound are critical in shaping the future of healthcare in Odisha.

We are building a robust healthcare ecosystem that is prepared for tomorrow’s challenges.” Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy attended the occasion as the guest of honour.

“Robotic and advanced surgeries are changing the way we treat patients, making it safer, faster, and more accurate,” said Sandeep Singh, head of the Orthopaedics department & Chief Consultant in Robotic Surgery and Sports Injury.

“CARE Rebound helps spread awareness and extend these benefits to more people across Odisha,” he added. The keynote address was delivered by Health & Harmony Trust founder Amlan Jyoti Mohanty, who urged for stronger integrative health approaches and community engagement.

Other key attendees included Care Hospitals’ Zonal COO Kislay Anand and Marketing & Business Development AVP Lokanath Dash.

