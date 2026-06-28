Kendujhar: A complaint has been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) seeking relief for the victims’ families following the deaths of 11 Juang tribal workers from Odisha in an ammonia gas leak incident at a seafood processing unit in Tamil Nadu.

The commission has registered the complaint as Diary No. 14816/2026 for hearing, filed by Koraput-based advocate Anup Kumar Patra. The petition concerns the deaths of 11 Odia workers, including Rita Juang of Telkoi block in Kendujhar district. It seeks compensation for the victims’ families and calls for measures to ensure the safety of migrant workers.

The complainant has urged the NHRC to direct the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to submit a detailed report on the incident, along with the findings of the ongoing joint inquiry. The petition also seeks legal action against the management of the seafood (shrimp) processing factory at Periyap alayam in Tiruvallur district, alleging that minors were employed in unsafe and hazardous working conditions.

It further requests the commission to direct the Tamil Nadu government and the factory management to pay Rs 25 lakh in compensation to the family of each deceased worker and bear the medical expenses of those injured. The complainant also urges the NHRC to direct the state government to provide proper rehabilitation and support to the affected families from Kendujhar district.

In addition, it seeks a direction to the Tamil Nadu government to conduct safety audits of all 6,669 hazardous industries in the state to prevent similar tragedies.