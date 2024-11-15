Keonjhar: The Forest department has registered cases against 13 individuals for felling a significant number of trees beyond the permitted limit in the Krushnapur protected forest of Kalika Prasad beat under Champua forest range in Keonjhar district.

Although no arrest has yet been made, most of the male residents of the village have reportedly gone absconding following the development. Meanwhile, residents of Krushnapur village have filed a written complaint at the Chief Minster’s grievance cell in Keonjhar demanding action against the Forest officials for aiding in tree felling and subsequent timber smuggling. They alleged that the Forest officials were aware of the development but did not take any step to stop the wrongdoing.

According to sources, Keonjhar Divisional Forest Offi cer (DFO) Dhanaraj HD had authorised the Krushnapur Forest Protection Committee to cut down 2,505 eucalyptus trees in the protected forest. However, a variety of trees were felled beyond the permitted number, and the Forest department initially remained silent on the matter. Residents of Krushnapur village then submitted written complaints highlighting the issue to the District Collector, DFO, and Champua Sub-Collector. Only then an investigation was ordered. Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Akshay Chhatria, responsible for the Champua range, was directed by letter no. 3083 dated 09/10/2024 to conduct a re-count of the felled trees.

During the re-count, it was found that the number of felled trees exceeded far beyond the allowed number and the counting was halted midway, the villagers alleged. After evidence of excess tree cutting, the Forest department filed cases against 13 individuals, including Ranjan Kumar Mahanta, the chairman of the Forest Protection Committee, as approximately 1,123 excess trees were found to have been cut. Forest Officer Sunita Baghel stated that arrests would be made in connection with the incident. However, the accused individuals are currently on the run, causing the village to nearly become deserted as more people involved in the case have fled. While the Forest department continues its investigation, villagers are demanding accountability from Forest department personnel for allowing such extensive tree felling under their supervision.