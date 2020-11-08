Bhubaneswar: Bhubaneswar city reported 57 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total tally in the city to 29,704. This information was given by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) in a tweet Sunday. Among the fresh cases detected, 13 were reported from quarantine centres while 44 contracted the virus locally.

In a separate tweet BMC said that 97 patients were discharged Sunday from COVID-19 hospitals here.

All the new patients have been shifted to COVID-19 hospitals while contact tracing is underway. Primary contacts of the infected persons and residents of nearby houses have been asked to undergo quarantine. The areas are also being sanitised, BMC said. With the addition of new patients, the number of active cases in this city has gone up to 832. So far 28,670 patients have recovered from the disease. The city’s death toll stands at 181. The 61 local contact cases were reported from Badagada, Bhimtangi, BJB Nagar, Colony, Chakeisani, Chandrasekharpur, Dumduma, Jagamara, Jaydev Vihar, Jharpada, Mancheswar, Nayapalli, Old Town, Palasuni, Pandara, Shastri Nagar, Unit-IV, Unit-VI and Unit-IX.

PNN