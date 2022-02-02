Aradi: Chandbali block development officer (BDO) has served show cause notices on a zilla parsihad candidate and a sarpanch candidate for allegedly distributing cash to an elderly person during campaign at Paradia village in Sundarpur panchayat in Bhadrak district.

The two candidates were identified as Prince Rakesh Nayak of the BJD (zilla parishad-zone1) and BJD-backed sarpanch candidate Abhimanyu Jena.

A video of Nayak and Jena distributing cash to woo voters ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections went viral on social media a couple of days ago.

BJP activists had demanded action against the two for such unfair act of influencing voters during the electioneering. They had taken up the issue with the State Election Commission and the BDO seeking legal action against the duo.

However, the ZP candidate had refuted the charge, saying, he was not involved in any kind of unfair act like distributing cash to the local voters. He said this is a design by the opposition to tarnish his image.

PNN