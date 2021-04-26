Sambalpur: The Dinabandhu Mishra self-immolation case took a new twist Sunday after it was learnt that he had given his suicide note to registrar Sitaram Patel of Sambalpur University an hour before taking the extreme step. Both vice-chancellor Sanjib Mittal and police have come to know about the note.

According to reports, Dinabandhu self-immolated April 20 over regularisation of his contractual job. He alleged that the VC had misbehaved with him. He succumbed to his injuries on way to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

It has been alleged that had the registrar taken timely step, Dinabandhu’s life could have been saved.

Moreover, it was learnt that after getting the suicide note, the registrar had not informed the vice-chancellor about it. In the suicide note, Dinabandhu mentioned the names of the VC and two other employees and blamed them for his condition.

On the other hand, DSP Sishuranjan Mohapatra said that police investigation has suffered due to the two-day shutdown. He also stated that police are investigating all angles.

Mittal termed the suicide by Dinabandhu ‘unfortunate’. “We came to know that the registrar received the suicide note an hour before the unfortunate incident. The registrar will be served a notice about why he did not prevent Dinabandhu from taking such an extreme step and also why he did not alert the university authorities,” the VC informed.

PNN