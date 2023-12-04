CAT 2023 answer key is likely to be released in first week of December 2023 on the official website – iimcat.ac.in

This year the examination was conducted November 26 by the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) and as many as 2.88 lakh aspirants of postgraduate management courses appeared for the examinations.

In the previous year, the CAT exam took place November 27 and the corresponding answer keys were made available December 1, just three days after the examination concluded. Candidates were granted the opportunity to challenge the answer key until December 4. The results for CAT 2022 were announced December 21.

For the upcoming CAT 2023 exam, it is expected that the administering body will allow candidates to raise objections against the answer key.

The CAT 2023 question paper comprised a total of 66 questions distributed across three sections. Section 1, Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), consisted of 24 questions, while section 2, Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), included 20 questions and section 3, Quantitative Ability (QA), contained 22 questions.

Based on expert analysis and candidate feedback, CAT 2023 was reported to be more challenging compared to the previous year. The results for CAT 2023 are expected to be announced in the second week of January 2024. Prior to the official release of CAT results 2023, the iimcat.ac.in website will host the CAT 2023 answer key.

PNN