Mumbai: The CBI team probing Sushant Singh Rajput’s death took Sunday the late actor’s personal staff to his flat in Bandra. The CBI team did so for further questioning. The CBI team also visited to a resort where Sushant Singh Rajput he had spent two months for investigations.

The CBI team continued the questioning of Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani and personal staff Neeraj Singh and Dipesh Sawant. They did so as they found some ‘inconsistencies’ in their statements, as per sources.

A day after recreating the crime at his Bandra flat, the agency team spent over two hours at the Waterstone resort. The team tried to determine how Sushant was behaving when he was staying there.

The sources also said that Pithani, Neeraj and Sawant were, around 2.30pm, taken to the Bandra flat to be questioned. They had been questioned earlier in the day. But the agency found some stark differences and inconsistencies in their statements. So they were taken to the Bandra flat to be questioned separately on the chain of events June 13 and 14.

Mumbai Police personnel had visited Sushant’s flat June 14 when the actor was found dead. They were also present with the CBI and the forensic team.

The CBI has questioned Pithani thrice earlier and Neeraj thrice since Thursday after the team arrived here from Delhi. The team seeks to ascertain what really happened from June 8 to June 14. It was the period when Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty left for her house and who all visited his flat. It also wants to find who all Sushant spoke to in absence of Rhea. The CBI team also wants to know how he was behaving when his sister stayed with him till June 12.

The team is soon expected to question Rhea and her family members in the coming days. Sources said that Rhea may be called in as early as Monday.

Meanwhile, a team of forensic experts arrived at the IAF-DRDO guesthouse in Santa Cruz area. They discussed the details of Saturday’s findings from the late actor’s flat and the doctors of Cooper hospital where his post-mortem was conducted on June 15, agency sources said.

The CBI and CFSL teams reached Mumbai Thursday evening and were exempted from the mandatory quarantine by the BMC. The CBI had taken over the probe August 6 as per instructions of the Supreme Court.