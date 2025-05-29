Bhubaneswar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Thursday arrested a senior Enforcement Directorate (ED) official in Bhubaneswar for allegedly accepting a Rs 20 lakh bribe from a businessman.

The accused, identified as Chintan Raghubanshi, serves as the Deputy Director at the ED’s zonal office in Bhubaneswar. He is a 2013-batch Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer.

According to officials, Raghubanshi had demanded Rs 50 lakhs from the businessman by allegedly threatening to initiate ED raids. The complainant reported the matter to the CBI, following which a trap was laid.

CBI officials apprehended Raghubanshi red-handed while he was allegedly receiving Rs 20 lakh in cash from the complainant in the Sahid Nagar area of the city. He was subsequently taken to the CBI office for questioning.

PNN