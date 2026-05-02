New Delhi: CBI has arrested Kamlesh Parekh, a fugitive wanted in a 10-year-old Rs 2,672 crore bank fraud case, after his extradition from the UAE, officials said Saturday.

Parekh, wanted in the bank fraud case filed against Shree Ganesh Jewellery House (I) Ltd, Kolkata, was extradited from the UAE Friday, they said.

The CBI had registered the case in 2016 against the company and others for allegedly cheating a consortium of 25 banks to the tune of Rs 2,672 crore.

“The agency had chargesheeted Parekh, the promoter of the company who had been absconding since the probe began, on December 31, 2022,” a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

“An open-ended non-bailable warrant was issued against him in 2019, while a Red Corner Notice was issued through Interpol in 2024. The authorities in the UAE detained him on the basis of the said notice after which he was extradited to India,” the statement said.

PTI