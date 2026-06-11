Jharsuguda: The CBI has arrested a security inspector working at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district in a bribery case, an official said Thursday.

The investigating agency registered the case Wednesday based on a complaint against the accused official.

It was alleged that the accused, posted at Brajarajnagar, had demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from a complainant, an MCL employee, to allot him Sunday duty on a rotational basis.

The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while allegedly accepting the bribe amount of Rs 5,000 from the complainant, the official said.