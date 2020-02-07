New Delhi: The CBI arrested Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s OSD Gopal Krishna Madhav on the basis of information provided by a middleman who allegedly collected bribes from transporters on his behalf, officials said Friday.

The arrest of Madhav was made by the agency in an operation Thursday evening, ahead of the crucial Delhi elections, after a middleman Dheeraj Gupta, nabbed February 5, claimed he was collecting money on behalf of the officer.

Sources said the probe agency has not found Sisodia’s involvement in the case so far.

“CBI had arrested Dheeraj Gupta, private person, who is a resident of Delhi and Gopal Krishna Madhav, Goods and Services Tax Officer in Trade and Taxes Department of Government of NCT Delhi who is also the OSD to Deputy CM of Delhi in a bribery case of Rs. 2.26 lakh,” a CBI spokesperson said.

During the questioning, Gupta claimed that he was collecting the bribe for Madhav, a Delhi Andaman and Nicobar Island Civil Service officer in trade and tax department, officials said.

“It was alleged that the private person (Gupta) was acting as a middleman on behalf of some GST department officers including for the public servant (Madhav) for collecting illegal gratification from transporters for not charging GST from them,” the spokesperson informed.

Madhav was immediately taken to the headquarters where he was questioned in detail by the CBI officers, officials said. Madhav was posted in Sisodia’s office since 2015, they said.

Reacting to the development, Sisodia tweeted, “I have come to know that the CBI has arrested a GST inspector while taking bribe. This officer was posted as OSD in my office too. CBI should ensure strictest punishment for him. I have got several such officers arrested during the last five years.”

PTI