New Delhi: The CBI has booked four of its personnel, including two deputy superintendents of police. They have allegedly received bribes to compromise on investigation against companies accused of bank fraud. The CBI started a search operation Thursday morning at its training academy in Ghaziabad and 13 other locations, officials said. The probe agency did not give out much details about the case in which its own personnel are under scanner.

The CBI officials booked by the agency are Deputy Superintendents of Police RK Rishi and RK Sangwan, Inspector Kapil Dhankad and Steno Samir Kumar Singh, the CBI said.

“Searches were conducted today at 14 locations, including Delhi, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Meerut and Kanpur, at the premises of the accused,” CBI spokesperson RC Joshi said.

The situation became embarrassing for the agency as it had to search premises of Rishi. He is posted in the CBI Academy where the central probe agency prepares its officers for future role. In addition, cadets from foreign countries are also trained at the state-of-the-art academy in Ghaziabad.

Besides the personnel, the CBI has booked several private persons, including advocates, under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act on the allegations of compromising on the investigation of certain cases on ‘extraneous pecuniary considerations’, informed Joshi.