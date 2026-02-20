Hyderabad: Another bomb threat email was sent to CBI Court in Nampally here Friday, triggering panic.

A bomb-threat email was sent to the court, warning that blasts will occur on a ‘Holy Friday’. The court authorities alerted the police. The email threat triggered the evacuation of the premises and intensive searches.

Bomb disposal and dog squads were pressed into service to comb the complex thoroughly.

The email warned that ‘12 RDX bombs’ have been planted in the court, which will explode at 12:05.

Following the receipt of the mail, authorities evacuated judges, staff, lawyers and litigants from the court building.

Police officials said the search operation was carried out in accordance with standard protocol. However, no suspicious material was found.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

This is the second time in three days that the CBI Court received bomb threat email.

On Wednesday, a similar mail was received and following an extensive search of the premises by the police, it proved to be a hoax.

Some other courts in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had also received a bomb threat the same day, triggering panic. However, no explosives were found following intensive searches by the police with the help of bomb disposal and dog squads.

Threatening emails were sent to CBI Court Nampally, district courts in Karimnagar in Telangana and in Rajahmundry in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Police in both Karimnagar and Rajahmundry had carried out extensive searches at the court premises. However, no suspicious objects were found.

The bomb threats had badly disrupted the work in all the courts. Following the threats, police had stepped up security at all court complexes.

Separate cases were registered in connection with the bomb threats. Police were trying to trace the source of the emails.

All the threatening emails are suspected to have come from the same source.