Sambalpur: A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team from New Delhi, assisted by its Bhubaneswar unit, Tuesday conducted a raid at the Talabira coal mine office of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Ltd (NLCIL) at Khinda panchayat in Sambalpur district, probing allegations of corruption and irregularities in coal mining and extraction.

Regional officials of the State Pollution Control Board (SPCB) from Sambalpur and Jharsuguda were also part of the team.

The raid is linked to complaints of large-scale irregularities in coal mining and lifting, as well as pollution-related issues in the area.

Investigators are reportedly examining allegations that coal extraction at the Talabira-1 mine exceeded the approved quantity by a substantial margin.

CBI officials, however, declined to share details of the ongoing investigation.