New Delhi: Two junior officials posted at the CBI headquarters here have tested positive for COVID-19. It is the first cases of coronavirus infection in the investigative agencies, sources said Monday. The junior-level officials are being observed. They have been sent on leave. Also the junior-level officials have been asked to remain in quarantine till they are in perfect health to join duty, sources informed. The senior officers refused to disclose the identity of their two affected colleagues.

The agency is likely to carry out a contact-tracing exercise. The probe agency will also advise those who came in their contacts to start work from home. The contacts will also be asked to follow quarantine protocol.

The CBI had initiated strict social-distancing and sanitisation norms from the third week of March. Every visitor was being checked for temperature and asked to wear face masks mandatorily.

The agency had installed two new handwashing systems on its campus outside its building. It had also deputed dedicated staff to ensure hands and feet are sanitised at every level of the 11-storey building.

The agency had enforced strict social distancing norms when Janata Curfew was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, March 22. It was followed by a series of lockdowns announced by the Delhi government and the Centre.

