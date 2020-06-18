New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Thursday seized over Rs 28 lakh from one of the former directors of M/s Global Trading Solutions, a Bhubaneswar based firm, for its alleged involvement in Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud to the tune of Rs 31.92 crore.

According to sources, the CBI has carried out searches at the bank locker of accused Kaushik Mohanty, former director of M/s Global Trading Solutions, in Punjab National Bank at Chandrasekharpur, Bhubaneswar and seized Rs 28.10 lakh.

The CBI has registered case against M/s Global Trading Solutions and its Managing Director Abinash Mohanty, former directors Kaushik Mohanty and Anshuman Samantaray and Director Bidhubhusan Nayak for allegedly duping the PNB to the tune of Rs 31.92 crore.

Earlier, the CBI had June 11 conducted searches in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack along with other places in connection with the case lodged by PNB against its officials and the private company for allegedly causing loss to the bank.

The CBI had carried out searches at the residential and official premises of then Punjab National Bank Chief Managers Nagmani Satyanarayana Prasad and Manoranjan Dash, Assistant General Manager SC Sharma and Senior Manager Priyotosh Das. All of the accused were posted at Punjab National Bank, Station Square Branch, Bhubaneswar.

The CBI had also seized Rs 37.90 lakh from Kaushik Mohanty’s locker in Corporation bank.

According to CBI, it was alleged that the PNB officials had entered into a conspiracy with Global Trading Solutions through its directors in the matter relating to fraud perpetrated in processing, sanctioning and disbursing CC facility, bill discounting and issuing Letters of Credit to the company during 2010-15.

The PNB alleged in its complaint that the bank officials did not verify the genuineness of the business activities of the company.