New Delhi: The CBSE Board Exams for classes 10 and 12 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10. The results will be declared by July 15. This information was given by Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on his Twitter handle.

Earlier this month, the minister had clarified that there is no possibility of conducting the board examination till February and the dates regarding the same will be decided only after analysing the situation of pandemic in all states across India. Then he had also said that the board examinations will be held in offline mode only, as always.

The minister also said that the dates have been announced well in advance so that students can prepare accordingly. Students wanting to get confirmation regarding this development can catch the minister who is live on Twitter