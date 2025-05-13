New Delhi: Girls outshined boys in CBSE class 12 board exams with over five percentage points, Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj announced Tuesday.

This year, 88.39 per cent candidates have cleared the exams, marginally up from last year’s pass percentage of 87.98 per cent.

While girls have achieved a pass percentage of 91.64 per cent, that of boys stood at 85.70 per cent. Transgender candidates have scored 100 per cent pass percentage against last year’s 50 per cent.

A total of 1,11,544 candidates have scored above 90 per cent marks while 24,867 candidates have scored above 95 per cent marks.

Over 1.29 lakh candidates have been placed in compartment. A total of 16,92,794 candidates had appeared for the class 12 board exams.

How to check CBSE Result 2025 online:

To check the result once it is declared, follow these steps:

Visit the official result website: cbseresults.nic.in. Click on the “Results” tab Choose either CBSE Class 10 Result 2025 or CBSE Class 12 Result 2025 Enter your credentials: Roll Number

School Number

Admit Card ID

Date of Birth Click on “Submit” Your CBSE marksheet will appear on the screen Download and save it for future reference

Alternate platforms to check CBSE Result 2025:

In addition to the official website, students can also access their results through:

DigiLocker (digilocker.gov.in)

UMANG App

SMS and IVRS, for those with limited internet access

The digital marksheet will include subject-wise marks, grades, and the pass/fail status. Students are advised to verify all details carefully after downloading their scorecard.

For updates on the CBSE Class 12th results, students should regularly visit cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

PNN & Agencies